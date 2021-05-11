Gov. DeSantis announces school choice expansion

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday made an education announcement during a stop in South Florida.
The governor held a news conference at St. John the Apostle Catholic School in Hialeah and signed HB 7045, which repeals the Gardiner and McKay Scholarship Programs for special needs students, and transition those children into the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program.
The bill also allows more children from low-income families to be eligible for K-12 private school "vouchers," also known as scholarships.
To be eligible, a family's household income level must not exceed 375% of the federal poverty level, or about $100,000 for a family of four.
However, public school officials have criticized the measure, saying the bill siphons taxpayer money away from public schools and allows students to attend private schools for free using taxpayer money.
Joining the governor at Tuesday's news conference are Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.
