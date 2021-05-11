Nonverbal 12-year-old with autism unlocks artistic gift during pandemic

The family started to share Viktor's work with the world through Instagram and TikTok, garnering millions of likes and follows. The fans became customers of his new website. https://vichysart.com/ The family came to the United States from Serbia a few years ago. Andrea says she's proud of her son and how he's now able to share his abilities with the world, possibly setting him on a path toward supporting himself. She says she now understands her son better than ever before.