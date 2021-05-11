Petition started to keep masks in Palm Beach County schools

"We’re just very concerned with the fact that there’s going to be no distance learning in the fall, and classrooms are going to be likely at capacity so the social distancing will likely not be an option," Bell said. "We’re not saying oh we want everyone to wear masks forever, but just to tie it to a scientifically based metric, as opposed to a feeling like I don’t want to wear a mask. I just think it's important that we have any decisions based on masking be tied on metrics as opposed to emotions."