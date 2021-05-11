State's cases rise by 3,263 day after 2,296; deaths' increase 48 vs. 52

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 223 compared with 69 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 2,746 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 and an increase of 8. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.