State gains U.S.-high 2,296 daily coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Florida was the only state in the nation to add more than 2,000 cases in one day, 2,296, though it was least since 1,613 April 12, one day after 3,231 and the only one to report more than 50 deaths, 52, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon. Also, Palm Beach County's daily first-time positivity rate remained below 5 percent and the state was just above it.