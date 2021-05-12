Dolphins open 2021 season at Patriots, travel to London to take on Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins will open the 2021 season at New England and travel to London for the fifth time in franchise history.
For the first time ever, Miami will play nine home games as a result of the 17-game schedule.
The Dolphins will open their home slate against Buffalo and travel to Tampa Bay in October for the first of two consecutive games against Florida teams.
Miami will also make two prime-time appearances -- a Thursday night game at Hard Rock Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens in November and the final Monday night game of the 2021 calendar year at the New Orleans Saints.
The NFL released its complete 2021 schedule Wednesday evening.
Here is a week-by-week look at each of the opponents the Miami Dolphins will face this season.
at New England Patriots (Sept. 12)
The Dolphins discovered that, even without Tom Brady in a Patriots uniform, it's still hard to win in New England. Miami is 1-11 in New England since 2009. The Dolphins notched their lone win in 2019 -- the final meeting involving Brady -- but lost 21-11 last season with Cam Newton at the helm. Third-year head coach Brian Flores, who came to Miami after serving as a longtime defensive assistant coach for the Patriots under Bill Belichick, is 2-2 against his former team.
Buffalo Bills (Sept. 19)
The Dolphins are 0-4 against Buffalo in the Flores era. That's a testament to the turnaround of the franchise under the leadership of head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen. Miami is hoping for the same fortunes with the emergence of 2020 first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is the undisputed starter for the Dolphins entering the 2021 season.
at Las Vegas Raiders (Sept. 26)
This makes the second straight year of Miami playing in the desert. The Raiders, who moved from Oakland to Las Vegas last season, appeared to have last year's game won with 19 seconds left when then-Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick pulled off an improbable desperation pass that set up a game-winning field goal for Miami. Fitzpatrick's 59-yard touchdown pass with 2:55 gave Miami a one-point lead, but Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson booted a 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds to retake the lead. Thanks to Fitzpatrick's 41-yard pass and the facemask penalty against the Raiders that followed, Jason Sanders kicked a 44-yard field goal with a second remaining to give the Dolphins a 26-25 victory. Are the Dolphins in for another crazy finish this time? Sanders is back, but "FitzMagic" has moved on to Washington.
Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 3)
Carson Wentz takes over at quarterback now that Philip Rivers has retired. Wentz, who led the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl victory during the 2017 season, was dealt to the Colts in March. Indianpolis used to be an annual opponent for the Dolphins before the 2002 realignment shifted the Colts to the AFC South Division.
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Oct. 10)
The Dolphins will travel to Tampa to pay a visit to the defending Super Bowl champions. An all-too-familiar quarterback is back for the Buccaneers in 2021. Heck, it's not just Brady. All of the starters from last season's team are returning (a feat never before accomplished in the salary cap era), making them prohibitive favorites to win it all again. Miami hasn't won in Tampa since 1988, when the Buccaneers were still playing in the "Big Sombrero."
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London (Oct. 17)
The Dolphins are traveling across the pond to take on their neighbors to the north. Miami beat the Jaguars 31-13 last year, but a lot has changed in Jacksonville since then. The Jaguars are starting over with No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and Urban Meyer as head coach. Will Lawrence be the starter by Oct. 17? This will be Miami's fifth trip to London, where the Dolphins are 1-3 (although their lone win came as the designated visitor). The Jaguars, meanwhile, are 3-4 in games played at their home away from home.
Here are the remaining opponents on the 2021 schedule:
Atlanta Falcons (Oct. 24)
at Buffalo Bills (Oct. 31)
Miami hasn't beaten the Bills in Orchard Park since 2016. The Dolphins were in contention for a playoff berth last year when Buffalo routed Miami 56-26 in the final game of the season. The blowout loss not only knocked the Dolphins out of the playoff race, but it also ensured the Bills of a perfect 6-0 record against the AFC East Division -- the first time Buffalo has swept the division in franchise history.
Houston Texans (Nov. 7)
Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 11)
at New York Jets (Nov. 21)
Carolina Panthers (Nov. 28)
New York Giants (Dec. 5)
New York Jets (TBD)
Former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase was fired after just two seasons in favor of Robert Saleh, who spent the past four seasons as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. The Jets parted ways with quarterback Sam Darnold in favor of second overall pick Zach Wilson. The Dolphins shut out the Jets 24-0 at home last season. That was the same game in which Tagovailoa made his NFL debut.
at New Orleans Saints (Dec. 27)
at Tennessee Titans (Jan. 2)
New England Patriots (Jan. 9)
They may struggle against the Patriots away from South Florida, but the Dolphins are 6-2 at home since 2013. Miami's 22-12 home win last season eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention for the first time since 2008.
