Dolphins open 2021 season at Patriots, travel to London to take on Jaguars

The Dolphins are traveling across the pond to take on their neighbors to the north. Miami beat the Jaguars 31-13 last year, but a lot has changed in Jacksonville since then. The Jaguars are starting over with No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and Urban Meyer as head coach. Will Lawrence be the starter by Oct. 17? This will be Miami's fifth trip to London, where the Dolphins are 1-3 (although their lone win came as the designated visitor). The Jaguars, meanwhile, are 3-4 in games played at their home away from home.