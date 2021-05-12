Here is early glimpse at 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule

The NFL will release its full 2021 schedule Wednesday evening, but here are the dates of the Miami Dolphins games that have been confirmed so far.
at New England Patriots (Sept. 12)
The Dolphins discovered that, even without Tom Brady in a Patriots uniform, it's still hard to win in New England. Miami is 1-11 in New England since 2009. The Dolphins notched their lone win in 2019 -- the final meeting involving Brady -- but lost 21-11 last season with Cam Newton at the helm. Third-year head coach Brian Flores, who came to Miami after serving as a longtime defensive assistant coach for the Patriots under Bill Belichick, is 2-2 against his former team.
vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London (Oct. 17)
The Dolphins are traveling across the pond to take on their neighbors to the north. Miami beat the Jaguars 31-13 last year, but a lot has changed in Jacksonville since then. The Jaguars are starting over with No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback and Urban Meyer as head coach. Will Lawrence be the starter by Oct. 17? This will be Miami's fourth trip to London, where the Dolphins are 1-3 (although their lone win came as the designated visitor). The Jaguars, meanwhile, are 3-4 in games played at their home away from home.
Here are the remaining opponents on the 2021 schedule:
New England Patriots
at Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
at New York Jets
New York Jets
at Las Vegas Raiders
New York Giants
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
at New Orleans Saints
at Tennessee Titans
This story will be updated when the NFL releases its complete schedule Wednesday evening.
