Dolphins open 2021 season at Patriots, travel to London

The NFL is in its second year in Las Vegas. So is Miami. This makes the second straight year of the Dolphins playing in the desert. The Raiders, who moved from Oakland before the start of the 2020 season, appeared to have last year's game won with 19 seconds left when then-Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick pulled off an improbable desperation pass that set up a game-winning field goal for Miami. Fitzpatrick's 59-yard touchdown pass with 2:55 gave Miami a one-point lead, but Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson booted a 22-yard field goal with 19 seconds to retake the lead. Thanks to Fitzpatrick's 41-yard pass and the facemask penalty against the Raiders that followed, Jason Sanders kicked a 44-yard field goal with a second remaining to give the Dolphins a 26-25 victory. Are the Dolphins in for another crazy finish this time? Sanders is back, but "FitzMagic" has moved on to Washington.