Indian River Co. teacher investigated after reptile abused

We were recently alerted of a video showing an SDIRC staff member participating in the mistreatment of a reptile while on campus. We are disheartened to be alerted to a video of this nature and want to ensure the community that this behavior is not indicative of the professionalism we expect from our staff members, or the culture and climate of our school district. We have taken immediate action to thoroughly investigate this situation. Animal abuse of any type on any species will not be tolerated.