State's deaths rise by 71, residents' toll hits 36,000; cases' increase 3,590

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 3,590, one day after 4,064, which ended five days under 4,000, as deaths increased by 71 after 47 the day before and the total toll of residents hit 36,000. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent to 4.15, the lowest in seven months, and Palm Beach County also was the lowest since October at 3.05 and remained under 5 for nine days in a row.