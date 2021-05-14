US warns extremists may strike as virus restrictions ease

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2015 file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. President Joe Biden has selected two former senior National Security Agency officials for key cyber roles in his administration. Chris Inglis, a former NSA deputy director, is being nominated as the government's first national cyber director. Jen Easterly, a former deputy for counterterrorism at the NSA, has been tapped to run the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security. (Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)