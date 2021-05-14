3-year-old child found wandering alone near West Palm Beach

Palm Beach County deputies need the public's help locating the parents of a three-year-old boy who was found wandering the streets alone on Friday.
The sheriff's office posted on Facebook that the child was found in the area of the 4900 block of Barbados Way North near West Palm Beach.
A photo from PBSO showed the toddler wearing a Puma t-shirt.
"We are seeking his parents and where he lives," the sheriff's office wrote. "Please contact us immediately if you can identify him or his parents."
If you recognize the three-year-old or know who his parents are, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3000.
