State's cases rise by 3,319 day after 3,590; deaths' increase 56 vs. 71

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 163 compared with 151 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,497 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest 2,489 Nov. 4, and a decrease of 113. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.