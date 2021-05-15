Stuart residents protest new proposed Costco, apartment complex

The proposal for a brand-new Costco and apartment complex in Martin County is causing some residents to protest.
Many Stuart residents on Friday lined the intersection of Kanner Highway and Monterey Road near the retail supercenter's proposed site.
"This is a nuisance that they're creating if they approve this," said resident Reese Capozzi.
The Costco is close to 160,000 square-foot in size and 398 apartment units are proposed in the plan.
"I feel like Martin County is becoming Broward (County or) Delray (Beach)," said resident Amy Prichett.
Both Prichett and Capozzi said they have signed a petition against the 49-acre development.
"When I moved here, it wasn't like this," said Prichett. "They're squeezing in places everywhere."
Many residents at the protest said they would support a Costco complex closer to Interstate 95 and away from Martin County High School.
"If you stand still in today's society, you are falling behind," said resident Bob Langevin.
Langevin said if approved, the new Costco would prevent him from having to drive down to Palm Beach County.
The new site would bring 175 jobs to the city of Stuart.
"Tax dollars, income, jobs, it's a win-win situation," said Langevin.
The site plan also shows space for a gas station and two retail stores or restaurants.
The proposal is tentatively scheduled to be heard by the City Commission on May 24.
