State's deaths rise by 19, lowest in month; cases' increase 2,432

Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 10.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 19th in cases per million. In cases per 100,000 for seven days, Florida is seventh at 108.3 with Colorado No. 1 at 161.2, topping Michigan, at 154.9, which had the most for several weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.