Algae issues worsen on some Palm Beach County waterways

Water quality issues on some of the waterways of Palm Beach County don't appear to be improving.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise
New video Monday showed algae on the east and west sides of the C-51 canal near Lake Clarke Shores.
Homeowners told WPTV Friday that the bloom first appeared a couple of weeks ago and was more noticeable in front of his home.
The South Florida Water Management District insists there have been no water releases from Lake Okeechobee into the C-51 canal and the Lake Worth Lagoon.
Officials tested samples of the water for toxicity, and the results should be back by Monday.
