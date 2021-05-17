Red Cross events to prepare public for hurricane season

May 17, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated May 17 at 2:41 PM

Hurricane season starts June 1, and the Red Cross wants you to be prepared.

The organization is holding a hurricane preparedness presentation Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. that is open to the public.

Click here to register for the event.

What you will see in the presentation:

  • Preparedness as a practical real-world risk reducer
  • Self-reliance in preparing and responding to a hurricane
  • Get a Kit, Make a Plan, Be Informed
  • Tailor your kit and your plan to fit your world
  • A few simple accommodations in a Covid-19 environment
  • Have a plan, share your plan, practice your plan, use your plan
  • Hurricanes – overall awareness and local history
  • Choices and authoritative Guidance on sheltering and evacuation
  • Know the risks in your home and neighborhood
  • After the storm – recovery

Also, the Red Cross is hosting a virtual event for business owners on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The presentation will outline details on how businesses can prepare in case a disaster strikes.

Click here to register for Wednesday's event.

