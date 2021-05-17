Red Cross events to prepare public for hurricane season

Hurricane season starts June 1, and the Red Cross wants you to be prepared.
The organization is holding a hurricane preparedness presentation Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. that is open to the public.
Click here to register for the event.
What you will see in the presentation:
- Preparedness as a practical real-world risk reducer
- Self-reliance in preparing and responding to a hurricane
- Get a Kit, Make a Plan, Be Informed
- Tailor your kit and your plan to fit your world
- A few simple accommodations in a Covid-19 environment
- Have a plan, share your plan, practice your plan, use your plan
- Hurricanes – overall awareness and local history
- Choices and authoritative Guidance on sheltering and evacuation
- Know the risks in your home and neighborhood
- After the storm – recovery
Also, the Red Cross is hosting a virtual event for business owners on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The presentation will outline details on how businesses can prepare in case a disaster strikes.
Click here to register for Wednesday's event.
