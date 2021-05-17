State's deaths rise by 19, lowest in month; cases' increase 2,432

Florida's Health Department reported encouraging coronavirus data Sunday. Cases rose by 2,482, a U.S.-high and only state more than 2,000 but the least for a non-Monday since 2,251 Oct. 6 and one day after a U.S.-high 3,319, and deaths increased by 19, the least since 7 on April 11 after 56 Saturday. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the seventh day in a row, at 4.36, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 11 consecutive days at 4.07.