LIVE: Palm Beach County leaders give COVID-19 update

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday are providing an update on their latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.
County health director Dr. Alina Alonso is addressing commissioners and delivering new information about local COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.
"We are very, very close to coming to an end," Alonso said. "We can really see the end now."
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there have been 146,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,826 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
Starting on Tuesday, fully vaccinated people don't need to wear facial coverings inside county-operated buildings, officials have announced.
