Palm Beach County leaders to give coronavirus update

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday will provide an update on their latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.
County health director Dr. Alina Alonso is scheduled to address commissioners at their 9:30 a.m. meeting and deliver new information about local COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there have been 146,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,826 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
Starting on Tuesday, fully vaccinated people don't need to wear facial coverings inside county-operated buildings, officials have announced.
