State's cases rise by 2,805 day after 1,976; deaths include infant boy

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 255 compared with 23 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 2,344 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,297 Oct. 31, and a decrease of 9. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.