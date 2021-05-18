U.S. highs: Florida gains 1,976 cases, least in month, and 58 deaths

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 23 compared with 54 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 2,443 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with Sunday's 2,410 the lowest since 2,370 Nov. 1, and an increase of 33. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.