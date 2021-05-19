Arrest made in connection to sexual assault of elderly woman in Martin County

Martin County Sheriff's Office detectives made an arrest Tuesday in connection to a home invasion and rape of an 82-year-old woman.
Deputies say the suspect is Marvin Ailon-Mendoza, 20.
The incident happened Wednesday, May 12, at around 3 a.m.
The victim told investigators she was awakened inside her home in the Hidden Harbor Estates community located off St. Lucie Boulevard.
There were no signs of forced entry, and the victim told investigators she had locked her door.
Sheriff William Snyder said Ailon-Mendoza was wearing a mask and a hat during the crime and that he used binding equipment to tie the hands of the victim.
Snyder said detectives were able to gather body fluids at the scene of the crime inside the victim's home and enter it into a statewide database where they received a match.
Snyder said Florida statutes allow for law enforcement officials to take DNA samples of suspects arrested for felonies and that Ailon-Mendoza had prior arrests but no convictions.
After obtaining a warrant, detectives located Ailon-Mendoza at a nearby Wawa gas station and arrested him.
Snyder said Ailon-Mendoza was questioned the night of the crime and then seen in the neighborhood again the very next day before deputies had any evidence connecting him to the crime.
Detectives are asking any additional victims to come forward.
"We have every reason to be suspicious That this was not his first time," said Snyder. "The fact that he was armed, the fact that he got into the house without any sign of forced entry, the fact that he had binding material that he brought with him all speak to the issue that there may be other victims, now that’s not certain. They’re very well could be other victims out there."
