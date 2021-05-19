Bond set at more than $500K for suspect in elderly rape case

There was a feeling of relief Wednesday inside the Hidden Harbor Estates community in Martin County following the arrest of a suspect accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman.
It was a culmination of nearly a week of nightly worry for residents as detectives warned people who live here to lock up and be on guard.
Marvin Ailon-Mendoza, 20, was arrested and booked into jail Tuesday night on charges of burglary, carrying a knife and sexually battering an 82-year-old woman while wearing a mask.
A judge issued a more than $500,000 bond during a court appearance Wednesday afternoon.
"If we didn’t have DNA evidence this case, it would have been very, very difficult," Sheriff William Snyder said.
This was a full-circle moment for Snyder.
As a previous state representative, he wrote the bill that became Florida law requiring felony suspects, even juveniles, to submit DNA samples into a database.
The law previously only required submission of DNA after a conviction, despite DNA often being needed for the conviction.
"With his background and his felony arrests, we had his DNA in a state a national database," Snyder said.
Snyder said Mendoza has a local criminal history including an arrest in 2019 on a charge of masturbating at Shepard Park in Stuart while in front of children.
The charges, in that case, were dropped to a misdemeanor because of a lack of evidence, so he didn't have to register as a sex offender.
"Unfortunately in that case they were not able to find the children who were the victims so the state was forced to drop it to a misdemeanor," Snyder said.
The sheriff said Mendoza came to the U.S. from Guatemala in 2016 as an unaccompanied minor seeking asylum. He began asylum-seeking hearings in New York state.
"During the asylum-seeking process, he [did] get arrested several times," Snyder said.
Snyder said those crimes included grand theft, a probation violation.
"One was a battery by way of strangulation, which is also a felony,” Snyder said.
Mendoza also went by different aliases. Snyder said Mendoza stopped seeking asylum before moving to Martin County.
"Unfortunately because of our broken immigration system, nothing happens," Snyder said.
Immigration attorney Christopher Gaston works hard to help the law-abiding undocumented immigrants stay in the country.
"When you hear about a case like this, we do get concerned that it causes a generalization throughout the entire undocumented community," Gaston said.
But he explains this offense, if Mendoza is convicted, would now put him on the fast track for deportation. But only after serving a lengthy, if not lifetime sentence in the U.S.
"We know deportation and the system is so broken I don’t trust it, I don't think people in Martin County trust it, but I trust my jail and I trust the department of corrections and that’s where he belongs," Snyder said.
Snyder said his investigators spoke to the victim right after the arrest and said she was extremely relieved.
He also said that Mendoza is not cooperating with investigators and told a lead investigator that he wished he was dead.
