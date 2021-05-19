Gaming deal now faces federal approval, possible litigation

"The breakdown of the 2010 compact has denied the state of Florida any revenue derived from the Seminole Tribe's ongoing gaming operations -- including what is the most profitable casino in the United States, located in Hillsborough County," said Gov. Ron DeSantis in a statement. "This changes today. With this new compact, the state will now see a large stream of reoccurring revenue to the tune of billions of dollars over the next few years."