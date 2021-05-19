Only Asian American elected official speaks about his passion during Asain Pacific Islander Heritage Month

"My family is from the Island of Leyte in the Philippines. That is the island right smack dab in the middle of the country. I grew up with my grandparents. My mom was already in America,” said Penserga. "It was all day. It was all-day schooling. Discipline was a big deal. You don't leave until everything is done, and you were still in school until like four or five. So that was part of the regimen, and everybody speaks multiple languages."