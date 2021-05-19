State's cases rise by 2,811 day after 2,805; deaths' increase 44 vs 94

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 210 compared with 255 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 2,275 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,258 Oct. 26, and a decrease of 6. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.