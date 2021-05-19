Student filmmakers overcome pandemic hurdles for local competition

“Well, the music video award is something that I hold special to my heart, you know way back when I was 16 I did “Ice Ice Baby” and you know the music video was number one on MTV, that was when it was a big way to showcase the visuals of songs,” said Vanilla Ice. “Now, these kids today have YouTube and all these avenues with social media and everything and they can really just put these videos together in their bedrooms, and then showcase to the world. We didn’t have that back in the 90s, you know.”