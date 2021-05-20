Compass Center helps to explain definition of nonbinary

"If you're uncertain of somebody's gender, you can also always offer up your identity markers or your pronouns. So you can come up and say, 'Hi, my name is Josh. I use he, him pronouns. What are yours?' Barnes said. "And then if somebody is nonbinary, they can use a plethora of different pronouns. But for the most part, most use gender-neutral pronouns, which are they and them. So I would say, 'Hi my name is Rex, I use gender-neutral pronouns or they/them pronouns.'"