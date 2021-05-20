5 memorable Tim Tebow moments with Florida Gators

Between winning a pair of national championships, Tebow took home the Heisman Trophy in 2007. After spending the previous season in a situational role as the backup to Chris Leak, Tebow took over as the starter just two years removed from breaking several state high school records. All he did was become the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to rush for at least 20 touchdowns and throw for at least 20 more in a single season. Oh, he also became the first sophomore to win the award given to the most outstanding player in college football.