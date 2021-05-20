Palm Beach County school district relaxes mask guidelines

During last night's School Board meeting important changes regarding the use of facial coverings on District property were made. These changes have been shared with principals and are now in effect.



While facial coverings remain mandatory for students and staff who are inside campus buildings or riding on school buses, the District's guidelines regarding facial coverings have been further relaxed.



Facial coverings are now optional for students and staff while outside including, but not limited to, playgrounds, athletics, physical education classes, and campus transitions during class changes which involve outdoor hallways or courtyards.



Social distancing is not required for students and staff while outside, however, good judgment should be taken to avoid very close contact to the extent possible.



Teachers are encouraged to include outdoor face mask breaks for students when possible.



These updated guidelines will remain in effect for the remainder of this school year. Facial coverings will also be mandatory during next month's high school graduation ceremonies.



Thank you for your patience and understanding as the District continues to navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic.

