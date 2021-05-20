State's cases rise 2,893, five days in row under 3,000; deaths' increase 76

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 217 compared with 210 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 2,262 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,258 Oct. 26, and a decrease of 13. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.