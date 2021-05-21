Algae issues in Palm Beach County bring smelly situation

The algae issues that were spotted a few weeks ago near Lake Clark Shores in Palm Beach County appear to be worsening.
Resident James Sylvester, who lives along the C-51 canal and Lake Clarke, sent WFLX photos of the slimy mess Thursday.
Homeowners told WFLX last week that the bloom first appeared a couple of weeks ago.
WFLX was at the scene Friday to talk to neighbors and noticed a pungent stench coming from the algae.
Officials with the South Florida Water Management District tested samples of the water for toxicity last week, but the results have not been released.
