Interstate 95 reopens in Indian River County following 1,600-acre Tree Frog Wildfire

A large and fast-growing wildfire fueled by dry, windy conditions in Fellsmere closed part of Interstate 95 near the Indian River-Brevard County line for 10 hours Friday.
Earlier in the day, the fire closed both southbound and northbound lanes of I-95 north of County Road 512 and south of Malabar Road, because of smoke and a voluntary evacuation order was put in place for the greater Fellsmere area from 97th Street to 109th Street, as well as everything east of Willow Street, which is 130th Avenue.
The order was lifted at around 7:45 p.m. and the interstate reopened shortly before 10 p.m.
"We had no idea that they were even talking about voluntary evacuations. This is just the way it is around here," said resident Michael Hamons.
The Florida Forest Service said the Tree Frog Wildfire is around 1,600 acres and is burning in the St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park.
Officials said the fire was 40 percent contained by 6:30 p.m.
Police said fire crews are still putting out hot spots, and there are small pockets of fire burning east of I-95 near mile marker 157.
"We're constantly working on this fire, trying to get it contained as fast as we can," said Florida Forest Service Mitigation Specialist Miguel Nevarez.
"Because of the very little rain that we've been having over these past few weeks and because of the increased temperature, and now with the increased winds that we're having today, it's making this fire very hard to contain," said Miguel Nevarez with the Florida Forest Service.
Nevarez said the strong winds are picking up embers from the fire, blowing them around, and causing them to spark new fires elsewhere.
"We are worried that it's gonna continue to spread if these winds do not die down," Nevarez said.
Crews from the Florida Forest Service and Indian River County Fire Rescue battled the flames using brush trucks, dozers, and helicopters making water bucket drops.
Officials said there are no reports of any damage to buildings or other structures, and no one has been hurt.
Nevarez said thankfully, there are no homes or communities nearby.
"This is gonna be a project," Nevarez said. "This is gonna be working throughout the day. Hopefully, we can get some sort of containment by the end of the night. But yeah, this is gonna be a while."
WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland expected the fire to grow rapidly on Friday because of our dry and windy conditions.
"This can really get out of hand very, very quickly with the amount of wind and dryness out there," Wieland said. "Our humidity is really low. The wind is sky high, and that means that fire is gonna grow quickly."
Because of the I-95 closure, northbound traffic was diverted off the 156 mile marker exit at County Road 512, and southbound traffic was diverted off the 166-mile marker exit at St. John's Heritage Parkway.
"It’s been crazy. We’re just trying to go to Orlando. It’s just been kind of crazy. We just keep getting rerouted. So, hopefully, we’ll get there," said Jupiter resident Christen Scott, who was caught in the traffic mess on Friday.
As of 10 p.m., there are still signs of fire along the interstate and one on the two southern quadrants on the St. Sebastian Buffer Preserve, officials said.
The Indian River Fire Department will remain on scene throughout the night to put out hot spots and prevent further spreading.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
