NHC says Subtropical Storm Ana likely to form soon

NHC says Subtropical Storm Ana likely to form soon
May 21, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 6:31 AM

An area of low pressure 500 ENE of Bermuda is expected to become Subtropical Storm Ana sometime today/Saturday and move close to Bermuda over the weekend where the Bermuda Weather Service has issued tropical storm watches.

Computer models show this system moving out to sea by next week, but is expected to produce some big swells for us starting Sunday afternoon.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

The NHC also highlighting an area in the western Gulf of Mexico for possible tropical development.

They're giving this area of low chance of formation over the next few days as the disturbance moving inland over NW gulf coast. Regardless of development, it is expected to bring heavy rain to SE TX and SW Louisiana.

[ The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday said they predict around 13 to 20 named storms with six to 10 of those storms becoming hurricanes. ]

Scripps Only Content 2021