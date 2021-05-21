State's cases rise by 2,371, six days in row under 3,000; deaths' increase 94

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 150 compared with 217 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 2,197 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,162 Oct. 24, and a decrease of 65. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.