State's cases rise 2,893, five days in row under 3,000; deaths' increase 76

Florida gained national daily highs in coronavirus deaths and cases Thursday. Cases rose by 2,893, the fifth day in a row under 3,000, including a U.S.-high 2,811 Wednesday, as deaths increased by 76 after 44 the day before and the toll including nonresidents passed 37,000, the Florida Health Department announced. Also, the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 11th day in a row, at 3.92, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 15 consecutive days at 2.59 percent -- the lowest since October.