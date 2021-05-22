Florida Forest Service: 'Unattended campfire' responsible for 1,600-acre wildfire

The Florida Fire Service said a preliminary investigation has determined Friday's 1,600-acre wildfire was caused by an unattended campfire left in a park by someone Thursday evening.
Florida Forest Service spokesman Miguel Nevarez said Saturday the result should serve as a reminder to the public to be aware of the current weather conditions.
"It's been so dry," he said. "We've had very little to no rain and anything as simple as an unattended campfire can start this big wildfire."
On Saturday, the Florida Forest Service and Indian River County Fire Rescue began reworking toward 100% containment of the 1,600-acre Tree Frog Wildfire when the sun rose at St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park. The fire is still only 40% contained. But officials said all 1,600 acres were surveyed overnight.
"Overnight there was an entire survey of the area, making sure there weren't any spot-overs throughout the night, and today the main issue is the high winds," Nevarez said. "Essential after we get it contained, the next phase is to mop up the fire, spray water on any hot-spotted areas that continue to smolder, to put the fire out."
Meanwhile, Florida Light & Power stopped power lines as crews could work safely. Additionally, ground lines to contain the fire were also increased.
"It can be days. It all depends on how the weather plays out," Nevarez said. "It's been very windy and those winds are going to be a big issue today and the remaining days as we contain this fire."
The large and fast-growing wildfire was fueled by dry, windy conditions and closed part of Interstate 95 near the Indian River-Brevard County line for 10 hours Friday.
Also Friday, the fire closed both southbound and northbound lanes of I-95, north of County Road 512 and south of Malabar Road, because of smoke, and a voluntary evacuation order was put in place for the greater Fellsmere area from 97th Street to 109th Street, as well as everything east of Willow Street.
The order was lifted Friday evening and the interstate reopened shortly before 10 p.m.
"We had no idea that they were even talking about voluntary evacuations. This is just the way it is around here," resident Michael Hamons said.
Police said firefighters were still putting out hot spots, and there were small pockets of fire burning east of I-95 near mile marker 157.
"Because of the very little rain that we've been having over these past few weeks and because of the increased temperature, and now with the increased winds that we're having today, it's making this fire very hard to contain," Miguel Nevarez, with the Florida Forest Service, said.
Nevarez said the strong winds are picking up embers from the fire, blowing them around, and causing them to spark new fires elsewhere.
"We are worried that it's going to continue to spread if these winds do not die down," Nevarez said.
Crews from the Florida Forest Service and Indian River County Fire Rescue battled the flames using brush trucks, dozers and helicopters making water bucket drops. Still no reports of any damage to buildings or other structures, and no one was hurt.
WPTV First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland expected the fire to grow rapidly Friday because of the dry and windy conditions.
"This can really get out of hand very, very quickly with the amount of wind and dryness out there," Wieland said. "Our humidity is really low. The wind is sky high, and that means that fire is gonna grow quickly."
