State's cases rise by 3,406 after 6 days under 3,000; deaths' increase 22

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 115 compared with 150 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 2,079 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since 2,074 Oct. 22, and a decrease of 65. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.