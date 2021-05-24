Florida plans to cut federal unemployment boost early

"Thanks to Governor DeSantis' leadership, Florida's economy has bounced back tremendously with over 460,000 jobs available throughout our state and the strongest economic conditions in the nation," said Dane Eagle, Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity in a statement. "Florida's employers are also seeing employment growth, as more Floridians, including some who completely left the workforce, are now eagerly reentering the workforce. Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce."