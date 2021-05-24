State's cases rise by 1,606, lowest since October; deaths' increase 27 day after 11

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 1,606, the lowest since 1,533 Oct. 12, including 53 in Palm Beach County and one day after U.S.-high 2,069, as deaths increased by 27 after 11 Sunday, the Florida Health Department announced Monday. Also, total daily tests were the lowest in more than one month as the state's daily first-time positivity rate remained below the target 5 percent for the 15th day in a row, at 3.75, and Palm Beach County was below the rate for 19 consecutive days at 2.76 percent.