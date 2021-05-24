State's deaths rise by 11 day after 22; cases' increase 2,069 vs. 3,406

Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 43 compared with 115 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 2,099 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, with an increase of 20. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July. In all, there are around 57,000 hospital beds in the state.