Fla. Keys seniors hold sandbar celebration before graduation

Life is a little different in the Florida Keys, even for graduating high school seniors.
Members of the class of 2021 at Coral Shores High School in the Florida Keys gathered Sunday on a picturesque sandbar to celebrate their upcoming graduation.
A portion of the 155-student senior class gathered at an oceanside sandbar off Islamorada for a day of fun.
Video from a drone captured a memorable moment when students lined up and flung their graduation caps into the air.
The Florida Keys News Bureau reported that parents organized several days of activities ahead of a traditional graduation ceremony Wednesday at the school's football field.
Scripps Only Content 2021