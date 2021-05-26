Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found

May 26, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 12:31 PM

Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people onboard has crashed near an airport in central Florida, killing at least one person.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that one body was recovered and that the crash appears to be a "total loss." No survivors have been found.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Officials did not immediately release additional information.

