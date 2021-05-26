LIVE: Palm Beach County School Board discusses 'white advantage' controversy

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Nearly four dozen members of the public on Wednesday are sharing their passionate opinions on a controversial new Equity Statement from the School District of Palm Beach County.
School board members approved the statement on May 5 with the goal of helping all students have equal access to learning resources, regardless of their backgrounds.
However, many members of the public have taken offense with phrasing in the Equity Statement, which outlines the district's initiative of "dismantling structures rooted in white advantage."
As a result, the school board is holding a workshop on Wednesday to potentially revise and amend the "white advantage" language.
The School District of Palm Beach County's full Equity Statement and Definition reads as follows:
More than 40 members of the public are scheduled to address school board members on Wednesday and express their divided opinions on the statement.
"Thank you for acknowledging the world that we live in, that we were all born into, that has white advantage," said parent Meagan Bell, a member of the Organizing Against Racism Palm Beach County Alliance, which supports the Equity Statement as-is.
Bell said the "white advantage" phrasing should remain in the statement because it forces the public to confront the current state of education and society.
"We must name it to know it and to fix it," Bell said. "The equity policy as it is written gives words and voice to the system that we live in."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: State Of Education
Officials said the new statement was created, in part, because of "glaring disparities" in student performance, suspension rates, attendance, and more between Caucasian and minority students.
According to data from the School District of Palm Beach County, 28% of Black male students and 16% of Black female students failed one or more classes in ninth grade in 2020, compared to 12% of White male students and 7% of White female students.
The issue of equity particularly came to light during the COVID-19 pandemic when the School District of Palm Beach County was forced to suddenly switch to distance learning in March of last year.
Officials said many minority students fell behind because of poor Internet access at home, as well as a lack of technology to complete their coursework.
However, the school district has already taken major steps to improve equity among students, including spending more than $20 million at the start of the 2020/21 academic year to make sure every child had a laptop who needed one, whether for distance learning or in-classroom instruction.
In addition, the district has partnered with Palm Beach County and local municipalities to create the WiFi Mesh Network to deliver free high-speed, high-quality Internet to roughly 25,000 students in need.
If the Palm Beach County School Board decides to move forward with amending the Equity Statement, a formal vote will be held at a special meeting on Wednesday following the workshop.
Scripps Only Content 2021