State’s cases rise by 2,327 day after 1,874; deaths’ increase 56 vs. 80

A total of 13.4 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 311 compared with 248 rise the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 125 one day after 84 and two days after 53, the fewest since 49 on Oct. 12 and a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 199, St. Lucie 39, Martin 14, Indian River 22 and Okeechobee 7 two after none. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 499,512 and Broward is second at 244,130, ahead of Palm Beach County.