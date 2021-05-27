Mar-a-Lago intruder still jailed in South Florida

A Chinese national who was arrested for trespassing at Mar-a-Lago remains jailed in Palm Beach County despite completing her sentence a year and a half ago.
Yujing Zhang was charged with making false statements toward federal law enforcement agents and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds after being arrested at Mar-a-Lago on March 30, 2019.
She has been suspected by the government of being some kind of spy and a local immigration attorney following her cases believes the feds are trying to keep her in the U.S. as long as they can.
WPTV reported in April that a recent court filing from the U.S. Attorney's Office said Zhang would be removed to China within a matter of weeks.
However, Zhang remains in custody at the Glades Correctional Institution in Glades County. She completed her sentence in November 2019.
