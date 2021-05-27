Palm Beach County launches mobile COVID-19 vaccine units

A mobile unit will remain in the parking lot of the Lantana clinic on Southwinds Drive weekdays through June 4, with the exception of Memorial Day. Mobile units will also be strategically set up in Lake Worth this weekend as people are out and about for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The mobile units have the Pfizer vaccine and Johnson and Johnson, and you do not need an appointment. Kids 12 and older are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine at these locations, as long as a parent is with them if they are 12-17 years old.