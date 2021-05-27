Photojournalist, gay rights pioneer Kay Lahusen dies at 91

In this May 10, 2012 file photo, Kay Lahusen poses for a photograph in Kennett Square, Pa. Lahusen, a pioneering gay rights activist who chronicled the movement's earliest days through her photography and writing, has died. She was 91. Known as the first openly gay photojournalist, Lahusen died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Chester County Hospital outside Philadelphia following a brief illness, according to Founds Funeral Home. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)