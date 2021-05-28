'Cruella,' Emma Stone just as dastardly in this origin story

Back in 1996, Disney successfully released a live-action reboot of its 1961 animated classic, "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," followed in 2002 by "102 Dalmatians," both starring the wonderful Glenn Close as the deliciously evil, puppy-hating Cruella de Vil. The studio is now going back further in time to tell the origin story of one of Disney's most memorable villains with "Cruella." It's a movie that finally explains her deep-seated issues with dalmatians (And boy, do they run deep).